42-foot tall Christmas tree captivates Lahoris

LAHORE: The Christian community celebrated Christmas in Lahore with a renewed fervour, especially because the Punjab government took steps to make the occasion more inviting for them to join in the festivities.

The main attraction this time round was the 42-foot tall Christmas tree, installed at the Liberty Roundabout, which became the centre of attention for not only the Christian community, but also passers-by.

With ‘Merry Christmas’ emblazoned in prominent neon letters on either side, the tree quickly captured the imaginations of Lahoris, with hundreds of posts being shared on social media platforms, and people lining up to get selfies with the towering tree.

As soon as darkness fell, the illuminations brightened up the night sky. Installations peppered around the display included depictions of animals like polar bears and penguins alongside snowmen — complete with artificial snow.

The festivities were unprecedented for many, being one of the rare occasions that Christmas had been observed at a public venue on such a grand scale.

The hoopla even came as a pleasant surprise to members of the Christian community. Talking to Dawn, Andaleeb — who lives abroad but visits Lahore every year in the holidays — said this was the first time she had witnessed such festivity in the city, and that too with government patronage.

Many others echoed her views, speaking of the thrill they experienced seeing ordinary Lahoris joining in the Christmas cheer.

Although the Liberty Roundabout buzzed with activity throughout the day, the bright lights and arrangements really came alive at night.

Trees along the Gulberg Main Boulevard were also illuminated, while the fountain in the middle of the roundabout welcomed the visitors with brightly coloured lights. Even nearby buildings were also decked out, with ‘Merry Christmas’ greetings emblazoned on many walls.

Other parts of the city were also bathed in the colours of Christmas. For example, special arrangements were made at Raya in DHA, where X-mas trees were installed and whole buildings illuminated.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025