E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Liberty Chowk decorated for Christmas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a beautifully illuminated 42-foot-tall Christmas tree at Liberty Chowk as part of a special initiative to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking on the occasion of installing the tree, PHA Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmed said that various recreational attractions including Santa Claus figures, snowmen, selfie stars and snow-themed areas had also been set up at the Liberty Chowk to provide a joyful experience for citizens on the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister.

Decorative lights had been installed at churches across the city including those located on The Mall and Youhanabad, he added.

The PHA MD added that 50 Christian employees of PHA Lahore were sent on pilgrimages to holy places at government expense, and a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was also held recently with Christian staff members.

He emphasized that the Punjab government was committed to promoting interfaith harmony and ensuring equal participation of minority communities in festive celebrations.

In Multan and Khanewal, district administration also conducted illumination of churches and administrative buildings on the eve of Christmas. The district administrations also organised cake cutting ceremonies for Christmas.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025

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