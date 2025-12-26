E-Paper | July 12, 2026

IHC decides 16,000 cases during outgoing year

Malik Asad Published
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ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided around 16,000 cases during the year 2025.

According to the official data, Justice Raja Inaame Ameen Minhas decided highest number of cases.

His single bench disposal is 2039 while in the Division Bench (DB) his decided cases exceeded to 500.

Justice Mohammad Azam Khan decided 1841 cases in the single bench and in the DB his disposal is around 600 cases.

Justice Mohammad Asif decided 1338 cases, Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar 1236, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani 1081, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri 706, Justice Babar Sattar 387, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan 347, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir 812, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz 685 and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro 529.

During 2025, the IHC judges remain at loggerhead over the transfer of three judges and subsequent elevation of Justice Dogar as Chief Justice.

The judges were seen as litigants in the Supreme Court and in the case of Justice Jahangiri, two judges went to the Sindh High Court and attended the hearing as common litigants.

Interestingly, the additional judges of the IHC decided the highest number of cases.

During the year 2024, IHC judges decided 10,571 cases in their respective single benches and 1803 in the DBs. In 2023, the total cases decided by these judges were 11,170.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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