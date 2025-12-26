Tourists throng frozen Andarab lake in KP’s Kalam

SWAT: Hundreds of tourists are flocking to the frozen Andarab Lake in Kalam Valley here these days to enjoy ice skating, running on snow and other winter activities. While the spectacle of the frozen glacial lake has attracted visitors from across the country, climate activists and environmental experts have strongly criticized the growing influx, warning of serious risks to both human safety and the fragile ecosystem.

Andarab Lake is among the most scenic glacial lakes in Kalam Valley and, until recently, could only be accessed after a strenuous seven-hour hike. However, last year the provincial government constructed a dirt track to the lake, allowing 4×4 vehicles to reach the site directly. Since then, the lake has seen a sharp rise in tourist numbers during both summer and winter seasons.

This winter, the frozen lake became a major attraction, drawing tourists from various cities who took part in ice skating, snow games and other adventurous activities on the frozen surface.

“Swat is Swat. There is no fixed season to visit it. You can enjoy its beauty throughout the year,” said Muhammad Aslam, a tourist from Lahore who visited Andarab Lake with friends. “Today we came here and experienced the frozen beauty of this lake. It was an unforgettable experience.”

Another visitor, Ayesha Karim from Islamabad, described the trip as thrilling but admitted concerns about safety. “Walking and skating on a frozen lake is exciting, but there should be proper guidelines and safety measures. Many people don’t realise how dangerous it can be if the ice cracks,” she said.

However, environmentalists argued that the ease of access is posing a serious threat to the lake’s natural environment.

They warned that unchecked tourism could lead to pollution, waste dumping and long-term ecological damage.

“Earlier, only a few trekkers and nature lovers would reach Andarab Lake, which helped preserve its pristine condition,” said Rahim Khan of Mingora.

“But now, with a large number of tourists visiting, the lake risks becoming polluted and degraded, just like Mahodand Lake.”

Climate activists have urged the government to regulate tourism in the area, impose restrictions during sensitive seasons and introduce strict waste-management and safety measures.

They also warned that activities on the frozen lake could be life-threatening, especially as changing temperatures weakened ice layers.

Despite the concerns, the tourist influx continues, highlighting the growing challenge of balancing tourism promotion with environmental conservation in Swat’s fragile mountain ecosystems.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025