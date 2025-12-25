Only 20pc foreign medical, dental graduates clear National Registration Examination

ISLAMABAD: The National Univer­sity of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has announced the results of the National Registration Examination (NRE), with just over 20 per cent of foreign medical and dental graduates declared successful.

According to the results of the test held across the country on Dec 14 in line with the policy of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), a total of 7,076 candidates registered for the exam, including 6,993 medical and 83 dental graduates.

Of these, 7,012 candidates appeared while 64 remained absent.

Overall, 1,473 candidates passed the examination, comprising 1,467 medical and six dental graduates.

Of 7,012 candidates who appeared, 1,473 passed the registration exam

The medical pass percentage stood at 21.17pc, while the dental pass percentage was 7.23pc.

Under PMDC law, two NRE examinations for foreign medical graduates (FMGs) are required to be conducted each year.

In the previous NRE held on June 25, a total of 5,035 candidates registered, including 4,994 medical and 41 dental graduates.

All 4,994 candidates appeared in the examination, while 41 were absent.

A total of 1,252 candidates passed the exam, all from the medical category.

The overall medical pass percentage in that examination was 25.26pc.

The results have been uploaded on the PMDC website, where candidates can check their pass or fail status using their designated numbers.

Dates for the NRE Step-II clinical examination will be announced soon.

Candidates who qualify both steps will be issued PMDC provisional registration certificates, enabling them to undertake house jobs in Pakistan or abroad.

The PMDC affirmed that the results were compiled strictly in accordance with its standard policy and merit, in line with international practices.

It also advised parents and students to seek admission abroad only in recognised, quality medical and dental institutions.

“Parents are urged to recognise that choosing unrecognised or low-standard institutions not only places their children’s professional future at risk but also results in the waste of hard-earned financial resources and the irretrievable loss of their children’s precious time and years of effort.

The PMDC emphasised that responsible educational choices were essential to safeguarding both the integrity of the medical profession and the future of aspiring healthcare professionals, a PMDC spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025