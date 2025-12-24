E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Libya’s top military chief killed in plane crash in Turkiye

Reuters Published
Libya’s army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad attends a ceremony at a medical training camp on a military base in Al-Khums, Libya, December 21, 2025. — Reuters
Libya’s army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad attends a ceremony at a medical training camp on a military base in Al-Khums, Libya, December 21, 2025. — Reuters
Rescuers work at the wreckage site as search and rescue operations continue following the crash of a Libya-bound business jet carrying Libyan Chief of Staff General Muhammad Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, found about 1.2 miles (2 km) south of Kesikkavak village in the Haymana district of Ankara on December 24, 2025. — AFP
Rescuers work at the wreckage site as search and rescue operations continue following the crash of a Libya-bound business jet carrying Libyan Chief of Staff General Muhammad Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, found about 1.2 miles (2 km) south of Kesikkavak village in the Haymana district of Ankara on December 24, 2025. — AFP
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The Libyan army’s chief of staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, died in a plane crash on Tuesday after leaving Turkiye’s capital Ankara as well as four others that were on the jet as well.

“This followed a tragic and painful incident while they were returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara. This grave loss is a great loss for the nation, for the military institution, and for all the people,” Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said in a statement.

According to the Washington DC-based Stimson Centre, Libya has effectively split into two virtual quasi-states since 2014. The west is ruled by the Government of National Unity (GNU), of which Dbeibah is the prime minister, while the east is run by Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar’s Libyan Armed Forces.

Dbeibah said the commander of Libya’s ground forces, the director of its military manufacturing authority, an adviser to the chief of staff, and a photographer from the chief of staff’s office were also on the aircraft.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that the plane had taken off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at 1710 GMT en route to Tripoli, and that radio contact was lost at 1752 GMT.

He said authorities found the plane’s wreckage near the Kesikkavak village in Ankara’s Haymana district.

He added that the Dassault Falcon 50-type jet had made a request for an emergency landing while over Haymana, but that no contact was established.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation into the crash was under way.

The Tripoli-based GNU said in a statement that the prime minister directed the defence minister to send an official delegation to Ankara to follow up on proceedings.

Walid Ellafi, state minister of political affairs and communication for the GNU, told broadcaster Libya Alahrar that it was not clear when a crash report would be ready, but that the jet was a leased Maltese aircraft.

He added that officials did not have “sufficient information regarding its ownership or technical history,” but said this would be investigated.

Turkiye’s defence ministry had announced Haddad’s visit earlier, saying he had met with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Turkish counterpart Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, along with other Turkish military commanders.

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FAZ
Dec 24, 2025 09:28am
Wasn't he the guy who made 4bn weapons deal with Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 24, 2025 12:09pm
@FAZ, no, that's the other side which rules eastern libya
Recommend 0
AA Moosavi
Dec 24, 2025 02:37pm
@Ali, Correct. That is why our Field Marshall went to Ben Ghazi as opposed to Tripoli.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 24, 2025 10:44pm
let the conspiracy theories begin... no need to wait for a official inquiry.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 25, 2025 08:24pm
Great, gruesome, grave, grisly, grim and gigantic tragedy for the entire Islamic world and the Muslim Ummah. Inna Lillah Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0

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