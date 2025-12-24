BHC reviews development of Quetta city

QUETTA: A two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Najmuddin Mengal, heard a constitutional petition filed by Advocate Syed Nazir Ahmed Agha against the Balochistan government and others over Quetta development.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Ishaq Nasar and Director of CM Package for Quetta Development (CMPQD) Project Rafiq Baloch presented a progress report on development works on Inscamb and Zarghoon roads.

Advocate Esther Mehak suggested expediting completion of a monument, informing the court of full cooperation by Methodist Church authorities and requesting priority completion before Christmas. The court directed immediate measures, focusing on Imdad Chowk.

A report on the Sariab Service Road and storm water drain stated 98pc completion, with 15,675 of 15,905 metres completed. For two bridges on Sariab Road, time was granted to submit a detailed report with completion dates.

K-Electric assured cooperation in relocating electric poles to ease traffic. QCB reported difficulties in removing encroachments on Saman Gali Road due to staff shortages.

The court noted traffic issues caused by fruit vendors and directed CMPQD to prepare a comprehensive parking and vendor plan.

A comprehensive report was ordered for the next hearing, adjourned to March 5, with copies sent to relevant authorities for compliance.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025