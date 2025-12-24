E-Paper | July 10, 2026

BHC reviews development of Quetta city

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
Balochistan High Court sign. — BHC govt website/File
Balochistan High Court sign. — BHC govt website/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: A two-member bench of the Balochistan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Najmuddin Mengal, heard a constitutional petition filed by Advocate Syed Nazir Ahmed Agha against the Balochistan government and others over Quetta development.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Ishaq Nasar and Director of CM Package for Quetta Development (CMPQD) Project Rafiq Baloch presented a progress report on development works on Inscamb and Zarghoon roads.

Advocate Esther Mehak suggested expediting completion of a monument, informing the court of full cooperation by Methodist Church authorities and requesting priority completion before Christmas. The court directed immediate measures, focusing on Imdad Chowk.

A report on the Sariab Service Road and storm water drain stated 98pc completion, with 15,675 of 15,905 metres completed. For two bridges on Sariab Road, time was granted to submit a detailed report with completion dates.

K-Electric assured cooperation in relocating electric poles to ease traffic. QCB reported difficulties in removing encroachments on Saman Gali Road due to staff shortages.

The court noted traffic issues caused by fruit vendors and directed CMPQD to prepare a comprehensive parking and vendor plan.

A comprehensive report was ordered for the next hearing, adjourned to March 5, with copies sent to relevant authorities for compliance.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe