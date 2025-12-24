E-Paper | July 10, 2026

China moves World Trade Organisation over India’s solar, IT trade steps

AFP Published
A view of solar panels and wind turbines at a renewable energy farm in Lingwu, in China’s northern Ningxia region.—AFP
A view of solar panels and wind turbines at a renewable energy farm in Lingwu, in China’s northern Ningxia region.—AFP
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GENEVA: China has launched a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over Indian measures on trade of solar cells and modules as well as information technology goods, the global trade body said on Tuesday.

The WTO said that Beijing had requested that it initiate so-called dispute consultations with India, charging it was breaching international trade rules.

Beijing is challenging certain subsidies granted to India’s solar sector as well as tariffs imposed by India on products such as phones or equipment for manufacturing flat screen display devices, according to the complaint dated on Dec 19 and circulated to WTO members on Tuesday.

“China said the measures in question include India’s tariff treatment and certain measures that China said are contingent upon the use of domestic inputs and otherwise discriminate against Chinese imports,” the WTO explained.

In the request, China charged that the Indian measures were “inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO’s General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures”.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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