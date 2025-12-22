Two arrested over ‘derogatory’ video about Kalash women

CHITRAL: Taking cognizance of a video clip going viral on social media containing obnoxious remarks about Kalash women, the Lower Chitral police suspended a constable and arrested a Gilgit resident and later expelled him to his region for involvement in the talk.

Sub-divisional police officer, Chitral city, Sajjad Hussain told Dawn that the main culprit in the controversial video, Haider Ali Shah, a resident of Gilgit, and presently residing in Chitral, was arrested under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and expelled from the district.

He said that the police employee, Adil, was suspended from service and a departmental inquiry initiated against him.

Mr Hussain said that the police had started inquiry into the objectionable video, which had gone viral at a critical time when the Kalash people were busy in the winter chitramas festival and it was likely to hurt their feelings.

The police officer said that a proper case would be instituted against the culprits in the aftermath of the inquiry in accordance with the cybercrime laws.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025