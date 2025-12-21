‘Commander’ among five militants killed in Bannu IBO

BANNU: Security for­ces reportedly killed five militants, including a so-called commander, during an intelligence-based oper­at­ion in the Ping area under the jurisdiction of Ahmadzai police station in Bannu on Saturday.

Police officials said the operation was launched after security agencies received information abo­ut militants hiding in the area. Acting on the tip-off, security forces cordoned off the locality and eng­aged the suspects, resulting in the killing of five militants.

The officials said the group was involved in sabotage activities and had been using the area as a base to plan attacks.

Following the encounter, security forces carried out a search and clearance operation in the surrounding areas to trace any possible accomplices. Law enf­orcement agencies were placed on high alert, while security checkpoints in and around Bannu were strengthened as a precautionary measure.

Police sources said security operati­ons had been intensified across the district in view of recent security threats. They said coordination among police, security forces and intelligence agencies remained strong to counter terrorism.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025