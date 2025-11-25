E-Paper | March 02, 2026

22 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

News Desk Published November 25, 2025
Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at the Red Zone area, ahead of the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a four-day bilateral visit and a heads-of-government gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Islamabad on October 14, 2024. — Reuters/File
Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at the Red Zone area, ahead of the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang for a four-day bilateral visit and a heads-of-government gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in Islamabad on October 14, 2024. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Twenty-two India-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

A statement by the ISPR said that security forces conducted the IBO on Monday, based on the reported presence of khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 22 khawarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The ISPR also said that the counter-terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue with full pace to “wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation, saying that they were achieving “major successes” against terrorism under the vision of Azm-i-Istehkam.

“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in the war against terrorism,” the PM said. “We are determined to completely eradicate all kinds of terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The latest in the string of terror incidents is a suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary’s (FC) headquarters in Peshawar yesterday morning, in which three FC men were martyred and 12 injured.

The attack, which began after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the FC headquarters, was swiftly repulsed as personnel engaged and shot his two accomplices dead before they could enter the installation to inflict any major damage.

The three attackers ostensibly planned to target the FC’s weekly assembly near the main gate on Sonehri Masjid Road, where around 400 personnel had gathered.

According to the state-run APP, initial investigations revealed that all three terrorists involved in the attack were Afghan nationals.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe