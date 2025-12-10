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Commander among seven terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

Dawn Report Published December 10, 2025
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LAKKI MARWAT/DI KHAN: Seven terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the border area between Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Tuesday.

Official sources confirmed the development, saying that the operation was launched in the Kotka Zareef Sra Darga area on credible reports about presence of terrorists there.

They said that the security forces hit and destroyed the location of terrorists with an aerial strike, eliminating seven terrorists, including a commander, identified as Musa. ”The killed terrorists were involved in subversive and terrorism-related activities, targeted killing of security personnel and citizens and attacks on police installations,” they added.

The sources said that the security forces launched a clearance operation in the area to eliminate any other terrorist if found in the area.

Meanwhile, a government-backed peace committee office in Tank district was targeted on Monday night in an explosive attack carried out with a quadcopter drone. No loss of life was reported, according to police.

The incident occurred near the old Tableeghi Markaz in Mohallah Civil Lines, where unidentified terrorists used a quadcopter to drop an explosive device on the committee office. The blast was powerful enough to shake the city and created panic among residents.

Following the explosion, intermittent gunfire was reported in the area for quite some time.

Police have registered a case against unidentified terrorists on the complaint of the city police station SHO.

According to the police report, the attack appears to be part of a series of terrorist strikes aimed at government installations in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025

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