Shutting down X

THE latest threat by the government to shut down the social media platform X if it does not ‘cooperate’ with official demands is a perilous escalation in Pakistan’s battle with digital dissent. This is not about regulating harmful content; governments everywhere grapple with that challenge. It reflects a desire to curb access to independent avenues of expression whenever they counter the state’s narratives. Behind official vocabulary lies a familiar impulse: the state’s paranoia regarding dissent especially where it concerns the PTI. In that context, the fact that investigations are ‘underway’ into former prime minister Imran Khan’s X account is not surprising. Blocking Mr Khan’s account — which admittedly does appear to be run from outside the country — and threatening to bar a global platform if it refuses to comply, reveals the lengths to which the state is willing to go to stop criticism of itself. The justification offered is that the matter relates to ‘terrorism’. But our own history shows that invoking the charge of terrorism against political entities is an exaggeration the state has long deployed against those who have fallen out of favour. The comparison with Brazil, where X was blocked after failing to comply with supreme court orders, is also misplaced. Brazil’s dispute revolved around judicial directives aimed at curbing disinformation. Pakistan’s case revolves around politics.

What is alarming is how casually the government frames the prospect of banning an entire communication platform. Pakistan has already weathered repeated disruptions to X this year; to now threaten a shutdown betrays the fragility of our democratic norms. The government must understand that the world is watching. Each threat or action taken to crack down on social media platforms raises questions about the country’s commitment to free expression — in the case of not only the PTI but other legitimate entities too. If the authorities wish to protect the country’s credibility, they must focus on bringing transparency, tolerance and restraint to their actions.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025