The silent risk

THERE are moments in the life of a business when the landscape shifts, not with the fanfare of a revolution but with the quiet inevitability of a tide. Artificial intelligence, that shimmering mirage once confined to Star Trek and science fiction shelves, is now the tide that has rolled in. Yet, many of our companies, still pacing the beaches of older eras, have not noticed the water lapping at their feet.

In Pakistan’s boardrooms, where the rituals of habit hold great sway, AI is still treated as an optional flourish, a luxury for global multinationals or a fashionable accessory to be admired but not worn. Yet the truth is more austere. The absence of AI integration is no longer an inefficiency, it is a business risk. Without AI, companies can neither truly understand their own operations nor deliver the outcomes their customers expect.

Consider the modern consumer who is impulsive, connected and fickle. Their patterns shift by the hour. No human sales head, no matter how gifted, can read thousands of micro-signals and predict behaviour with precision. Yet companies continue to operate on instinct, anecdotes and inherited wisdom, as though the market were still a village and not a living organism of data points. AI is the instrument that listens to this organism. Without it, businesses operate half-blind.

In the service industry where I have spent all my career, AI is delivering efficiencies previously unthought of. Whether it is legal due diligence or automated client interfaces, the speed with which AI is producing favourable client results is truly amazing.

Failing to embrace AI is now a liability.

Then there is operational risk, the silent saboteur. Descriptive data tells us what happened. AI tells you what will. Machine-learning models can forecast equipment failure, supply-chain bottlenecks, credit defaults, churn risks and fraud anomalies with the eerie calm of a sage. But most firms in Pakistan and much of South Asia still lean on manual dashboards that resemble the Victorian barometer, charming, but hardly accurate in a monsoon.

The world’s financial, retail, logistics and manufacturing sectors are moving into an era defined by predictive maintenance, automated decision-making and AI-driven customer insights. These tools are not competitive advantages anymore; they are baselines. To operate without them is to accept inefficiency not as an accident, but as policy.

The global service industry, from law and consulting to healthcare, hospitality and education is entering a phase where AI-enabled knowledge processing, automated workflow orchestration and intelligent client interaction have become part of fundamental infrastructure. These capabilities are no longer differentiators; they are the minimum standard required for competitiveness. Firms that continue to rely solely on manual expertise, human memory and fragmented processes are choosing friction by design.

There is another risk, that of irrelevance. Technology does not pause for culture. When a business stands still as the world moves, it loses the confidence of talent, customers and investors. Decline seldom starts with a crisis. It starts with stagnation. The irony is that AI integration is often portrayed as a grand upheaval, when in practice it resembles the subtle recalibration of a compass. Most companies do not need moonshot laboratories. They need three things: (1) clarity on where AI can remove friction; (2) a partner to implement it safely;

and (3) leadership wil­­-

ling to dismantle old habits.

The cost of integrating AI is dwarfed by the cost of continuing without it. A manufacturer whose equipm­e­­nt fails unpredictably will bleed more in downtime than predictive models would cost to deploy. A retailer relying on guesswork instead of personalised insights is already losing tomorrow’s customers today.

Business risk has always worn many masks, regulatory shocks, currency swings, supply-chain chaos etc. Today, it wears the mask of digital hesitation. And hesitation has become, in our era, a strategic flaw.

The most dangerous assumption a company can make is that survival is guaranteed because yesterday’s methods once worked. In business, as in literature, the world belongs to those who recognise the shift in the winds and adjust their sails before the storm arrives. In the end, progress is simply the courage of bold leadership to evolve before the world demands it. And, in my experience, Pakistan’s business community has no shortage of leaders willing to embrace that change, especially as we enter a world where, within five years, running a business without full AI integration will feel as unthinkable as an office in 2025 claiming to operate without computers.

The writer is an international commercial lawyer and innovator.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2025