E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Trump launches gold card for expedited visas with a $1m price tag

Reuters Published December 12, 2025
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US on September 25, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US on September 25, 2025. — Reuters
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WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration officially launched his “Trump Gold Card” visa programme on Wednesday to provide a pathway, with a steep price, for non-US citizens to get expedited permission to live in the United States.

The website Trumpcard.gov, complete with an “apply now” button, allows interested applicants to pay a $15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security for speedy processing.

After going through a background check or vetting process, applicants must then make a “contribution” — the website also calls it a “gift” — of $1 million to get the visa, similar to a “Green Card,” which allows them to live and work in the United States.

“Basically, it’s a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “A path is a big deal. Have to be great people.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said some 10,000 people have already signed up for the gold card during a pre-registration period, and he expected many more to do so.

“I would expect over time that we’d sell, you know, thousands of these cards and raise, you know, billions, billions of dollars,” Lutnick said.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025

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MAGA
Dec 12, 2025 08:23am
This price tags for gold card or green card only rich people can afford it Mr.President. Do you have any other plans in affordable price range to Middle Class families in near future?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 12, 2025 08:48am
I once read somewhere, a Greek philosopher said, when a businesman becomes a nations leader, that nations decline is decided. Trump is transactional, everything is seen as a zero sum game, no deeper ethics, morality, loyalties, strategy, etc, everything flies out the door, show me the money, and i show the honey.
Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 12, 2025 08:58am
And he wakes up another morning and goes like “ I want to make America great, I don’t want any foreigners…”
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 12, 2025 10:02am
"Trump launches gold card for expedited visas with a $1m price tag". Pakistan should also launch a scheme like this to make billions.
Recommend 0

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