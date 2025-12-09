PSL roadshow draws ‘significant attention’ from investors, claims PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) attracted strong interest from investors at its first-ever roadshow held at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The event, aimed at promoting PSL 11, saw a large turnout of potential investors, many of whom reportedly expressed interest in acquiring two new franchises.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi described the response as “extremely positive and encouraging” and thanked the administration of Lord’s for facilitating the event.

Naqvi added that the PSL is poised to grow into a major international brand, and said the milestone was not only a success for the PCB but also a mark of pride for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s peaceful and sports-loving image.