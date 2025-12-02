E-Paper | December 04, 2025

PSL to look for potential owners for new franchises in London Roadshow

Dawn Sport Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 05:22pm
Lahore Qalandars’ players celebrate the victory in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. — AFP
The Pakistan Super League will look for potential franchise owners in a Roadshow at Lords in London on December 7, it announced on Tuesday.

The league is set to expand from six to eight teams from it’s next edition with an auction to determine the owners of the two new sides.

“The HBL PSL Roadshow is expected to draw a diverse audience of business leaders, potential franchise owners and cricket supporters eager to engage with one of the sport’s most dynamic and fast-growing leagues,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

“As the league prepares for expansion with the addition of two new teams, it has already received significant interest from potential ownership groups across the United Kingdom.”

The London Roadshow aims to build on this momentum by offering investors and cricket lovers an immersive introduction to the league, its commercial ecosystem and the strategic vision driving its next phase of growth.

The two new teams will be named from among Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Sialkot, the PCB had said earlier.

The list was finalised after the valuation reports for the two new teams were received by the PCB by independent auditors.

Meanwhile, barring Multan Sultans, the current owners of the existing five franchises have renewed their ownership agreements with the PCB for the next 10 years.

