As militancy surges in KP, police ask for special allowance to ‘enhance morale’ of force

As militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surge, the provincial police force has asked the government to grant a special allowance to its personnel, which would cost around Rs4.2 billion per month.

Attacks on police personnel have increased by around 56 per cent during the current year.

In this regard, the Central Police Office (CPO) moved a summary to KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

The summary stated that the provincial government prioritised the enhancement of police capacity and welfare in view of militancy and security challenges.

“Due to the government’s focused efforts and effective administrative measures, not only has the law and order situation improved, but the government’s overall public image has also strengthened,” the summary read.

The summary further stated that special financial incentives, such as a militancy allowance, were being provided to police personnel in view of the grave risks, operational responsibilities, and constant exposure to threats they face on a routine basis.

It added that these measures were intended to boost the morale of the force and enable them to discharge their duties with greater confidence.

The summary further stated that KP police continuously confronted terrorists and insurgents, often at great personal risk, due to their role on the front lines.

“KP police have made countless sacrifices, including the loss of precious lives and serious injuries,” the document reads.

The department pointed out that police duty in the province remained extremely risky, and exposed personnel to the threats of bombings, targeted attacks and other violent activities carried out by extremist elements.

It further stated that the KP police were currently performing their duties without any additional financial incentive, despite the challenging security environment and the operational nature of their assignments, in view of the continuous high-risk duties performed by all cadres of the force.

It was proposed that a special allowance, equivalent to one basic pay, be granted to all ranks of the provincial force.

“The provision of this allowance will not only recognise the extraordinary services and sacrifices of KP police but will significantly enhance their morale, efficiency, and motivation in carrying out critical security operations throughout the province,” the summary stated.

The summary stated that the special allowance would amount to Rs4.2bn per month.

Data showed that attacks on police personnel have increased by 56 per cent during the first 11 months of the current year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Till December 1 of this year, 137 KP police personnel were martyred, while 236 were injured in 510 incidents, as compared to the same period of 2024, in which 147 personnel were martyred in 327 attacks.

According to the police officials, the casualties during the current year have decreased by 7pc due to the police department’s focus on strengthening check posts, police stations and up-armouring of vehicles.

According to officials, the number of militant attacks repelled at police installations increased by 102pc. Police personnel repelled 320 attacks during the current year, compared to 158 last year

“This showed a high level of training, rapid response capacity and effective operational strategy,” an official said.

In addition, the KP police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 2,791 intelligence-based operations (IBOs), arrested 1,244 terrorists, and killed 420 during the first 11 months of the year — an increase of 61pc and 43pc, respectively. The CTD also arrested 25 high-value targets.

On Monday, KP CM Afridi handed over the newly-purchased armoured vehicles, modern weapons and security gadgets to the police at an event at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The equipment includes drones, anti-drone guns, anti-drone systems, thermal cameras, jammers, body armour, ballistic helmets, armoured vehicles, sniper rifles, Dragunov marksman rifles, M-16s, sub-machine guns, heavy machine guns, and various other advanced security tools, according to a statement.