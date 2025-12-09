E-Paper | March 16, 2026

KP CM hands over bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons to police

Bureau Report Published December 9, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Monday handed over the newly-purchased bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons and security gadgets to police at an event at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. — Photo courtesy KP Police/X
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Monday handed over the newly-purchased bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons and security gadgets to police at an event at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. — Photo courtesy KP Police/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Monday handed over the newly-purchased bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons and security gadgets to police at an event at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here.

The equipment includes drone cameras, anti-drone guns, anti-drone systems, thermal cameras, jammers, bulletproof jackets, ballistic helmets, armoured vehicles, sniper rifles, Dragunov rifles, M-16s, sub-machine guns, heavy machine guns, and various other advanced security tools, according to a statement issued here.

On the occasion, the chief minister was informed that thermal cameras and thermal binoculars would significantly improve night surveillance, while bulletproof vehicles and side-armouring would further enhance the safety and mobility of police personnel.

Mr Afridi paid tribute to the KP police, the Counter Terrorism Department and the Special Branch for their effective role in combating terrorism and confronting the current security challenges with unwavering resolve and bravery.

He said the morale of the police remained high, and the force continued to serve as a front-line component alongside security forces.

He stated that the provincial government was making all-out efforts to transform the police into an invincible force and that further weapons and facilities would also be provided to enable the force to effectively deal with the current security situation.

Mr Afridi said that the KP police and security forces had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He added that when the figure of 80,000 martyrs was mentioned; thousands among them belonged to the police and the security forces, whose sacrifices led to the restoration of peace in the province from 2018 to 2022.

However, he noted that the security situation began to deteriorate again after 2022.

The chief minister affirmed that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be restored and maintained at all costs.

Earlier, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, and upon his arrival at the police lines, a contingent of police presented him a guard of honour.

During the visit, the chief minister also inspected the newly-handed-over security gadgets and bulletproof vehicles.

Chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, and other senior police officers were also in attendance.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe