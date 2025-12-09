E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Public-private partnership urged to tackle climate change impacts in Balochistan

Bakhtawar Mian Published December 9, 2025
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ISLAMABAD: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed expanding public-private partnership to tackle climate change impacts in Balochistan.

Ms Romina urged international partners, investors and institutions to treat Balochistan as a priority destination for climate investment, stating that every dollar invested today will yield long-term dividends in regional stability, environmental security and economic development.

She expressed these views while speaking at a conference on sustainable development and climate resilience in Balochistan organised by the government of Balochistan here on Monday.

“This is not just an environmental agenda. It is a peace, equity and development agenda for Balochistan, for Pakistan and for the region,” she noted.

She said Balochistan - covering nearly 44 per cent of Pakistan’s landmass and possessing the largest share of the country’s coastline - stands at both the frontline of climate impact and climate solutions.

“Climate change is no longer a distant future threat for us, it is a present-day emergency. Pakistan is paying the price for emissions it did not produce. Yet, what is remarkable is the resolve of Balochistan to lead with vision, resilience and innovation,” she stated.

She commended Balochistan administration for proactively engaging with international financing institutions and aligning the province with modern climate finance mechanisms despite complex security and development challenges.

Ms Romina underlined the critical importance of climate finance, noting that access to grant-based and concessional funding is essential to strengthen climate adaptation, support resilient infrastructure, enhance water security and unlock sustainable livelihoods.

Special emphasis was placed on Balochistan’s coastal and marine ecosystems, where restoration of mangroves and protection of marine biodiversity can serve as nature-based solutions, strengthening coastal resilience, absorbing carbon emissions and creating sustainable economic opportunities through blue carbon initiatives and eco-tourism.

Recognizing the significance of leadership and inter-governmental coordination, she said, “Political will is an undervalued asset, yet it is the most essential ingredient in climate governance. Coordination between federal and provincial governments, donors, and communities is what transforms policies into meaningful action.”

She reaffirmed the current government’s commitment to intensify both mitigation and adaptation efforts, strengthen international climate diplomacy and ensure that vulnerable regions like Balochistan receive equitable access to global resources and technology.

The conference brought together government officials, ambassadors, representatives of World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations agencies, European Union, GIZ and private-sector leaders to explore collaborative pathways for climate resilience, carbon markets, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and ecosystem protection in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

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