Public transport partially suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as wheel-jam strike observed

Operations of public transport in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained partially suspended on Monday as transporters observed a wheel-jam strike.

The Punjab Public Transport Association had given the call for the strike in the province and the twin cities in protest against a new traffic ordinance that has significantly increased traffic fines. The transporters have demanded the withdrawal of the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

At the day’s start today, lesser than usual traffic was seen on the roads in the twins cities following the call for the strike. There were also reports of school van owners joining the strike and passengers facing difficulties at main bus stands.

Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, one of the main bus terminals in Rawalpindi, also saw less than usual activity and vehicles for inter-provincial travel were seen lining the bus bays.

While public transport on main roads largely remained suspended, Qingqi rickshaws, small vans and small loading vehicles were operating in Rawalpindi’s commercial areas, including Raja Bazaar, and link roads.

The Goods Transport Association had also joined the strike, but Regional Transport Authority Secretary Asad Shirazi claimed while speaking to Dawn that goods-carrying vehicles remained operational on Monday “despite threats from associations”.

The official said the government “will facilitate the vehicles that will remain on roads”.

On the other hand, there were reports of the supply of food and essential items getting affected due to the suspension of goods transport at Grand Trunk Road — a major north-south artery that traverses the country.

Earlier, transporters’ bodies had held a meeting with the representatives of traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority, where the administration officials had urged the transporters not to hold the wheel-jam strike in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

However, the transporters had refused their request, saying that they would observe the strike to press the government to accept their demand.

Speaking to Dawn today, Muttahida Transport Federation of Twin Cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Chairperson Raja Muhammad Riaz said that negotiations had been held in Lahore between the two sides but, “the government is not interested in resolving the matter and attempted to divide the [transporters’] association”.