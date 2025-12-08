E-Paper | December 08, 2025

Pakistan ready to work with all states in South Asia to boost trade, says Zardari

APP Published December 8, 2025 Updated December 8, 2025 07:48am
In this file photo, President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the parliamentary year in Islamabad on March 10, 2025. — Photo courtesy PPP Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Pre­s­ident Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have said that Pakistan is ready to work with all willing states in South Asia to promote trade and energy linkages and it is committed to principles and objectives of the Saarc’s charter.

In their separate message on the 40th anniversary of Saarc Charter Day falling on Monday, they said that Pakistan is committed to a cooperative, inclusive and forward-looking regional order that can unlock South Asia’s vast potential and ensure a better tomorrow for all.

President Zardari said that Pakistan is ready to work with all willing states in South Asia to promote trade, transit, energy linkages and people-to-people relations that benefit the entire region.

“Pakistan remains committed to a cooperative, inclusive and forward-looking regional order. Our geography places us at the meeting point of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. We are ready to work with all willing states to promote trade, transit, energy linkages and people-to-people ties that benefit the entire region,” the President said.

PM Shehbaz says Islamabad firmly committed to principles, objectives of Saarc Charter on 40th anniversary

He said: “On this Charter Day, I encourage South Asian nations to approach the future with clarity and sincerity. The region’s challenges are shared and so must be the solutions. With a spirit of respect and practical cooperation, we can shape a more peaceful and prosperous South Asia for our future generations”.

PM Shehbaz’s message

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan remained firmly committed to principles and objectives of the Saarc Charter as it believed that genuine cooperation, guided by sovereign equality, mutual respect and constructive engagement, can unlock South Asia’s vast potential and ensure a better tomorrow for all.

He said that in an era of growing regional cooperation, the necessity of economic, digital, and people-to-people connectivity in South Asia could hardly be over emphasised.

“Together, we must work to enhance linkages that facilitate trade, investment, innovation, and cultural exchange in our region,” the prime minister said.

“Our region also faces common challenges such as poverty, climate induced natural disasters, food and energy insecurity and public health issues. These challenges transcend borders and require collective responses based on mutual trust, goodwill, and a spirit of mutual cooperation. It is only by acting together that we can build a resilient and inclusive future for our peoples,” PM Shehbaz said.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2025

