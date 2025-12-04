E-Paper | December 04, 2025

NFC meets today to discuss resource sharing

Khaleeq Kiani Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 07:49am
In this file photo, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb participates in a roundtable discussion organised by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on October 18, 2025. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X
In this file photo, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb participates in a roundtable discussion organised by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on October 18, 2025. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) is being held here on Thursday (today) to formally begin negotiations on the horizontal and vertical distribution of divisible pool resources among the federating units.

Federal Finance Mini­ster Muhammad Auran­gzeb will preside over the meeting, which will take up three agenda items. The four provincial finance ministers and four non-statutory members — Dr Asad Sayeed (Sindh), Mehfooz Ali Khan (Baloc­histan), Nasir Mehmood Khosa (Punjab) and Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) — are members of the NFC.

Chief ministers of Sindh and KP holding the finance portfolio will attend the meeting. KP CM Sohail Afridi will be leading a heavy delegation that also includes his adviser Muzammil Aslam, besides the non-statutory member and finance secretary.

At the outset, the meeting will hold general discussions on the “strategy for deliberations on the 11th NFC Award, including proposed formation of sub-groups for deliberations on thematic areas, etc”.

This will be followed by 10-minute presentations by each of the four provincial governments and the federal Ministry of Finance on their respective fiscal positions. The meeting will then set the schedule and timelines for future NFC meetings, most likely to be held in all federal and provincial capitals until the conclusion of deliberations.

The 11th NFC was constituted on August 22 to give a new award for sharing federal divisible resources between the Centre and the provinces. Its first meeting, initially called for August 27, was postponed repeatedly.

The terms of reference, set under Clause 2 of Article 160, require the 11th NFC to distribute between the federal government and the provinces the net proceeds of five major tax categories. These include taxes on income — including capital value tax and corporation tax but excluding taxes on income consisting of remuneration paid out of the Federal Consolidated Fund.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe