E-Paper | December 03, 2025

UNGA adopts resolution demanding Israeli withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territory

News Desk Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 01:15pm
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, addresses the UN General Assembly. — Photo via X/@PakistanUN_NY
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, addresses the UN General Assembly. — Photo via X/@PakistanUN_NY
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian territory, with Pakistan, which voted in favour of the text, reiterating that Palestinians must be allowed to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The resolution, titled ‘Peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine’, was adopted with 151 countries voting in favour, 11 voting against and 11 abstaining, according to the summary posted by the UN.

According to the summary, the UNGA, through the resolution, “stressed the need for urgent, collective efforts to launch credible negotiations on all final status issues in the Middle East peace process and called for the timely convening of an international conference in Moscow — as envisioned by Security Council resolution 1850 (2008) — to advance a just, lasting and comprehensive peace settlement”.

“The Assembly also called on both parties to act responsibly, urgently reverse negative trends and create the conditions necessary for a credible political horizon and the advancement of peace efforts,” it said.

It also called on Israel to “comply strictly with its international law obligations, including by ending its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, ceasing all new settlement activities and evacuating all settlers from the occupied Palestinian territory”.

Addressing Israel’s presence in the West Bank, the UNGA “rejected any attempt at demographic or territorial change in Gaza and stressed the importance of unifying the strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority without delay”.

“Additionally, the Assembly called for Israel’s withdrawal from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, the realisation of the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights — primarily the right to self-determination — and a just resolution of the problem of Palestinian refugees,” it said.

World must turn promises into action, says Pakistan’s UN envoy

Speaking during the UNGA debate, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said, “Today’s resolution is more than a statement of principle. It is a reminder that the world must now turn promises into action.”

Calling for the realisation of an independent Palestinian state, Ambassador Iftikhar said, “Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinian people is steadfast, and we stand with them in their legitimate struggle for dignity, justice and self-determination.”

He further said that voting in favour of the resolution reflected Pakistan’s “long-standing and principled position on this matter”.

The UN envoy further said that the momentum generated at Sharm El-Sheikh, where the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was signed, must be sustained, particularly by advancing Palestinian-led governance, reconstruction and institution building, emphasising the role of the Palestinian Authority as “central”.

“Peace cannot be shaped without the direct involvement and ownership of the Palestinian people,” he stressed.

He further said that the Gaza ceasefire must be “implemented fully, with no unilateral actions or military activity”, calling for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

He added that full humanitarian access should also be guaranteed to the Palestinian enclave.

“With winter approaching and large parts of Gaza destroyed, the population needs sustained life-saving assistance.

“Any obstruction of aid violates international humanitarian law and must not be allowed under any pretext,” he said, adding that reconstruction of the ravaged Gaza Strip should begin without delay.

He said that there must be no annexation, no forced displacement, and no division of occupied lands, adding that Gaza’s territorial integrity and its contiguity with the West Bank were fundamental to a viable, sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

He further said that all settlement activity should stop.

“Efforts to change the demographic or legal character of the occupied territories, including around Al-Haram Al-Sharif, are illegal and must end,” he said.

He added that in order to “break the cycle of violence”, it was necessary to end the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories, including in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

“The imperative of a political horizon — a credible, time-bound political process anchored in relevant UN resolutions, leading to a sovereign, independent and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he said.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Abid Salam
Dec 03, 2025 02:15pm
Time-honoured principled stand by Pak PR deserves highest commendation.
Reply Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe