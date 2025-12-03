FC playing key role for peace, says Naqvi

CHARSADDA: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Federal Constabulary (FC) has always played a prominent role in establishment of peace in the country and the fight against terrorism by demonstrating steadfastness, honesty and professionalism.

He stated this while speaking at the passing out parade of 400 personnel of FC’s Anti-Riot Squad held at the Shabqadar FC Training Centre here on Tuesday.

He also inspected the parade.

FC Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara shed light on the history, services and sacrifices of the force.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Naqvi said that it was heart-warming to see the parade of FC personnel, which was proof that the force was organised, trained and fully prepared for its mission. He said that the performance of FC personnel was a clear reflection of their determination, passion and loyalty to the country.

The interior minister said that FC was a historical force with a heritage spanning more than a century. “This force has always held a prominent position due to its traditions and exemplary character and has the ability to adapt itself to the changing requirements of the time.”

Mr Naqvi said that FC had always played a leading role in counter-terrorism operations, security of government installations and restoration of law and order.

The federal minister said that new legislation was indispensable to align the legal structure of the force with modern requirements, which has been successfully completed in the form of the FC Ordinance. “The new ordinance provides this historical force with a modern, strong and effective system,” he said.

He said that the interior ministry had ensured the best facilities and honours for the FC martyrs and their families, while the new martyrs package was an example of the recognition of these sacrifices.

The federal minister congratulated the newly-recruited personnel, saying that the youth standing here today were becoming a part of the dedicated law control wing of the federal government for the first time, and their every action would represent the dignity of the state, the rule of law and the trust of the people.

He hoped that the FC personnel would fulfill their responsibilities and bring more glory to the country.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025