LHC chief justice restrains Punjab IGP from arresting underage drivers

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Tuesday expressed concern over the arrest of underage drivers and restrained Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar from arresting juvenile offenders.

Earlier, IGP Anwar appeared before the chief justice in her chambers.

According to sources, Chief Justice Neelum noted that an awareness campaign should first be launched regarding underage drivers. She said that minors driving motorcycles or cars for the first time should be issued a warning and legal action may be taken only if the offence is repeated.

Responding to media queries at the LHC, the IGP endorsed the crackdown on traffic law violations and advised that underage children must not drive without a licence.

CM orders to issue smart cards, bike driving licences to 16-year-old students

He said out of 18,000 cases registered the other day, 296 were against underage drivers.

To a query, the IGP said the investigation into a lawyer’s murder was underway and assured that the inquiry would be conducted strictly on merit.

CM: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the authorities concerned to stop arresting underage drivers for committing traffic violations and avoid misconduct while dealing with them.

Presiding over a meeting to address traffic-related issues here on Tuesday, she also expressed strong displeasure over incidents of handcuffing children for breaking traffic rules.

She directed the relevant authorities to issue smart cards and motorcycle driving licences to 16-year-old students.

It was decided in the meeting that traffic police would observe an awareness week for general public, especially students across the province.

The chief minister was told that in case of not wearing a helmet, a warning challan would be issued for the first offence. Drone cameras and body cams have been introduced for the first time to monitor traffic.

The CM said the parents must play an active role in educating children about traffic laws. She said traffic rules were made to protect lives, therefore, people must change their habits for their own safety.

She urged citizens to play their role in ensuring compliance to traffic laws. She said the government did not want to arrest innocent children, but adherence to law was necessary under any circumstance.

She said it was not children’s fault as they had not been conditioned to wear helmets. She urged parents to educate their children about the importance and necessity of wearing helmets. The chief minister directed traffic police to respect dignity of citizens and avoid harshness or misconduct while dealing with them.

She was also apprised that 2,445 police vehicles were found violating traffic rules.

FIRs: Punjab Traffic Police Additional IG Waqas Nazeer said FIRs will be registered against the owners of the vehicles used by the underage drivers or students in traffic violations.

Talking to the media, he said the change in the policy was introduced to safeguard the future of students and underage children who had been booked in a large number in the recent province-wide crackdown against traffic violators.

He said the decision was taken due to the serious concerns of parents regarding booking children in criminal cases for violating traffic rules. He said the traffic police had been strictly directed that they would not arrest or book underage drivers in the future. However, police would initiate action against the owners of the vehicles used by underage children or students for the breach of traffic laws, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025