E-Paper | March 29, 2025

Underage Karachi driver remanded in police custody for mowing down couple

Sumair Abdullah Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 10:14am
The remains of a motorcycle after it was struck by a speeding car in Karachi on March 26. — DawnNewsTV
The remains of a motorcycle after it was struck by a speeding car in Karachi on March 26. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Friday remanded in police custody an underage car driver, who hit and killed a couple on Sharea Faisal two days ago.

The investigating officer (IO), Syed Shujhat Haider, brought Muhammad Aneeq Imam before Judicial Magistrate (East) Khalique Zaman. The IO claimed that the suspect was found to be an underage boy who did not possess a driving licence.

He informed the court that during interrogation, the suspect disclosed that the car involved in the accident belonged to the father of his friend Saad, identified as Asad. He further stated that he had booked car owner Asad on the suspect’s lead and he would arrest him.

The IO informed the court that the suspect’s age was 17, whereas upon inquiry by the court, the teenage boy stated that he was 16 years old.

The court asked the suspect whether he was driving the car, to which the teenage boy replied that he was driving while two to three of his friends were also present in the vehicle.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, Abid Zaman, opposed the physical remand, arguing that as per the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also known as B-Form, the suspect was underage.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded the suspect into police custody for three days to conduct an ossification test to determine his actual age. It also directed the IO to apprehend the car owner.

A case was registered at Sharae Faisal police station under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of victims’ relative Naseem Ahmed Ansari.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...
Fear tactics
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Fear tactics

Under Peca amendments, regime has legal cover to bully and harass working journalists for taking adversarial positions.
Hints of hope
28 Mar, 2025

Hints of hope

PAKISTAN’S economic growth has slowed in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from a year ago as the...
Capacity issues
Updated 28 Mar, 2025

Capacity issues

Development of railway capacity to facilitate ordinary travellers does not seem to have been a priority for Pakistan.