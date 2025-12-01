Govt defends governor’s rule as constitutional option; PTI leaders warn of political fallout

The government stressed on Monday that the imposition of governor’s rule in a province is an option provided by the Constitution, even as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi dared the Centre to impose the measure.

The federal government is seriously considering imposing governor’s rule in KP, citing “security and governance issues” in the province as the reason for this potential move.

“Governor’s rule is not the face of any martial law. It is provided for in the Constitution by its creators,” said Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar while speaking at the National Assembly today.

He argued that if the conditions merit it, then it was within the Constitution to implement it.

Similarly, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also told reporters, “It is a constitutional option that is available to every government, so such discussions arise when governance is weak. Let’s see how matters proceed.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary advised CM Afridi not to exacerbate friction between the Centre and the province.

Chaudhry said the federal government had tried to keep the KP chief minister on board with every development related to terrorism and other issues, adding that CM Afridi should fulfil his responsibilities as the provincial chief executive and desist from “political point scoring” at every opportunity.

Speaking in an interview on Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said governor’s rule was an option for the government, but “no final decision had been taken yet”.

In a later interview on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah reiterated his government’s stance that governor’s rule was an option under consideration, but stressed that there was a clear difference between that and a decision being taken.

“There has been no decision about this, but this is an option under consideration.”

He elaborated that the future would depend on CM Afridi’s course of action.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week to discuss matters concerning the province, including the imposition of governor’s rule .

The discussion on the occasion covered key administrative issues concerning KP and the country’s overall political situation, during which Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam and Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal were also present.

Among them, the issue of imposing governor’s rule in KP was discussed reportedly due to a rigid stance by CM Afridi towards the Centre, armed forces and bureaucracy.

CM Afridi dares govt to impose governor’s rule

On the other hand, CM Afridi dared the federal government to impose governor’s rule in KP.

“We are not afraid of governor’s rule. If they are so bold, then let them try and impose it,” he said while talking to the media in Peshawar.

Questioned about the law and order situation in the province, he responded: “Those who have implemented policies [framed behind] closed doors should realise this.”

CM Afridi assailed the federal government for not giving the province its due share of finances, saying the provincial government was taking positive measures in various sectors with its own available resources.

Addressing an event in Peshawar, he said over Rs3,000 billion were owed to KP by the Centre. “Just imagine what we will be able to do if that amount is given to the KP government and people. Discriminatory treatment is being done to us,” the chief minister added.

Afridi also slammed the federal government over the scale of institutional corruption highlighted in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar ruled out any notion of governor’s rule being implemented in KP.

Questioned about the issue outside Parliament House today, Barrister Gohar said the situation would improve and ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule.

“I don’t at all see it. Neither are the conditions there, nor will there ever be. People should not engage in rumour-mongering and the province cannot bear governor’s rule.”

He added that the province was beset by terrorism and the PTI government would strive to eliminate it and improve law and order, adding that CM Afridi should be given time.

“Hopefully governor’s rule will not be implemented and the province will be run as per the law and the Constitution,” Gohar said.

When asked about the protest call in KP tomorrow against the denial of meetings with Imran, Gohar said it had been almost a month since the last meeting with the PTI founder, and claimed that he was being kept in isolation.

“He is the people’s leader and he has representation in Parliament, so this is very wrong, and there should be meetings so matters can be streamlined.”

Speaking in the National Assembly, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser criticised the treasury benches for suggesting the imposition of governor’s rule, saying the federal government had adopted an “undemocratic attitude”.

“If the government is thinking about governor’s rule, then do whatever you want, but you know you won’t be able to handle its political repercussions,” Qaiser warned.

The PTI’s parliamentary committee also warned that any such move to impose governor’s rule would create further instability, spread disputes, and worsen the law and order situation in the province.

It also claimed that such actions were neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of KP, would carry serious political repercussions and would be an insult to the public mandate.

It said the party would protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Adiala Jail on Tuesday against the persistent lack of meetings with Imran.

Qaiser said it was decided that MNAs, MPAs and senators would protest outside the IHC in the morning and then move to Adiala jail.

“It has been decided to hold protests because IHC has failed to implement its order and the Adiala jail administration is not willing to implement the court orders,” he said.

Qaiser told Dawn that the parliamentary committee held a meeting today in which the possible removal of the KP governor and imposition of governor’s rule were discussed.

He said the meeting’s participants were of the view that the KP government was elected through the votes of the people and any attempt to destabilise the government would be an insult to the votes of the masses and would create unrest and instability in the province.

Qaiser said that due to the policies of the federal government, the province was suffering economically and politically, along with facing a law and order situation.

“The parliamentary committee was of the view that the federal government has failed to pay the rights of KP as per promises under the National Finance Commission and other announcements made at the time of merger of tribal districts,” he said.

He said that a peace jirga was held in KP in which all political parties agreed to address the issues of the province and eradicate terrorism. However, he said the federal government did not give any positive response to it.

Qaisaer said that it was impossible to build good relations with the federal government due to its harsh attitude.

He said the country and the province could not afford another conflict and suggested addressing the issues with Afghanistan through dialogue, adding that as a first step, people residing on both sides of the border should be allowed to meet and trade.

Qaiser said that the parliamentary committee also demanded Imran’s release, adding that it was a violation of his human rights to stop him from meeting his family members and party leaders.