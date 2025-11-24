KP can’t afford confrontation with Centre: governor

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province, warning that the southern districts have been facing severe instability for years and the current wave of terrorism has reached an alarming level.

Talking to Dawn here, the governor accused India and Israel of using Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan, adding that security forces continue to lay down their lives on a near-daily basis.

The governor said that the situation in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak and Kurram had remained tense and that the unrest was not a recent development.

He claimed that hostile intelligence networks were attempting to revive militant activities inside Pakistan. “India and Israel are actively using Afghanistan’s territory against us. This is contributing directly to the surge in terrorist incidents,” he said.

He added that personnel of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary and police were sacrificing their lives every day, underlining the gravity of the threat.

Commenting on the counterterrorism response, Kundi stressed that intelligence-based operations were the most effective strategy under the current circumstances. “A full-scale military operation is neither advisable nor feasible,” he added.

Targeted, intelligence-led action is producing results,” he said. He, however, emphasised that despite its courage and competence, the provincial police lacked sufficient resources to deal with well-armed militant groups.

The governor also discussed his recent meeting with a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation. He said that he categorically informed the party that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not afford confrontation with the federal government.

“Our province cannot bear the cost of political hostilities with Islamabad. Issues must be negotiated through constitutional channels and rational argument,” he stated.

He urged that Fata merger-related financial shortfalls and other pending matters should be taken up at the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award meeting as well as in the parliament.

“The province’s rights can only be secured through institutional dialogue,” he said.

On PTI’s protest plans, the governor said peaceful demonstrations were a democratic right, but damaging public property or marching on Islamabad would serve no purpose.

Speaking on development issues, he criticised the previous provincial administration for failing to deliver any major project for Dera Ismail Khan.

Governor Kundi highlighted that the long-delayed Chashma Left Bank Canal project was finally moving forward, with tenders expected soon, which will bring transformation in the southern belt.

He revealed that with the support of the Sindh government and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) would establish a kidney treatment facility in Dera Ismail Khan.

He concluded by stating that peace, development and intergovernmental cooperation were essential for the stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025