PPP activists observe 58th Foundation Day

GUJRAT: Scores of the workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday celebrated the 58th Foundation Day at a ceremony at the Pagganwala House here with a resolve to revive the party’s politics in Punjab.

Hosted by a former PPP MNA and central executive committee (CEC) member Sameena Fakhar Pagganwala and her spouse Mian Fakhar Mushtaq Pagganwala, the party workers from across the district gathered at Pagganwala House that has been a strong bastion of PPP since its foundation.

Former Punjab minister for finance and senior party leader Tanveer Ashraf Kaira, Gujranwala division president and ex-MPA Asif Basheer Bhagat, Gujrat district general secretary Dr Zahid Zaheer, city PPP president Mir Anjum and others were among the participants.

The party leaders and workers cut the cake of 58th Foundation Day at the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, the party leaders said that since its foundation, the Bhutto’s PPP had been a voice of the oppressed and the poor unlike the other parties that mainly represent the privileged or elite classes of society.

They said the party had been striving to get revival in Punjab particularly the central region as efforts were underway for showing a better result in the upcoming local bodies election in the province.

They were of the view that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his daughter Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari had rendered great services for the uplift of the poor segment of society and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would also continue to serve the nation.

Mr Pagganwala assured the party workers to continue the legacy of the Pagganwala family through loyalty and commitment with the PPP and its workers during thick and thin.

The participants commended the organisers of the event and emphasised better coordination between the senior leadership and the ordinary workers to achieve the goal of party’s revival in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025