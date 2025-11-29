3 terrorists killed in clash with Bannu police

LAKKI MARWAT/LOWER DIR: Three terrorists were killed and five policemen injured in a clash after an attack on a police station in Bannu district on Thursday night.

Officials said terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the Ahmadzai police station with light and heavy weapons. They said the police retaliated promptly, foiling the assault. In the ensuing exchange of fire, five policemen – Qudratullah, Anwar, Ihsanullah, Rahmanullah, and Mohammad Arafat – sustained minor injuries, they said, adding the assailants also suffered casualties in the gun battle as law enforcers found blood signs and seized hand grenades, arms and ammunition from the site.

As soon as the attack was reported, reinforcements from Domel and Town police stations, and security forces rushed to the scene, they said and added the law enforcers cordoned off the area and launched a vigorous operation against the terrorists.

The police station suffered extensive damage due to the heavy firing. In the morning, two bodies, believed to be those of the attackers, were found near the scene.

Officials said terrorists returned to retrieve the bodies of their accomplices, but tribesmen along with police and security forces surrounded them near Tarkhey Oba area, forcing them to retreat after an intense exchange of fire.

The officials said body of another terrorist was recovered during a search operation.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed when unidentified terrorists attacked the Korai Scouts base in Lower Dir district on Thursday night.

Police and security officials said terrorists affiliated with the banned TTP carried out the firing, killing Bakht Zadgai of Mastorai village.

Residents said the deceased had come out of her house when an exchange of fire started between the terrorists and security forces.

