PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan says one injured after his Bajaur home targeted in ‘drone attack’

Anwarullah Khan Published November 28, 2025
PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan. — Photo via Facebook/Anwar Zeb Khan
PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan has said that one person has been injured after his home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district was targeted in a “drone attack” last night, it emerged on Friday.

In a video statement posted on his social media account on Thursday, the provincial lawmaker said, “My house in Raghagan, Khar tehsil, was targeted by a drone (quadcopter) attack by unknown individuals tonight, injuring one of my security guards.”

Khan, who said he was in Peshawar at the time of the incident, strongly condemned the incident. He also identified the injured as Zair Muhammad, saying he was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

Following the incident, police personnel arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. However, local police have not yet released any official statement regarding the nature of the incident and those responsible.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it an act by “anti-peace elements”.

As per the statement, CM Afridi directed police and the relevant authorities to provide an immediate report on the incident.

“The provincial government stands with the people and its elected representatives during this challenging time and will not tolerate such terrorist incidents,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

