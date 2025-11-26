Lawyers protest in Karachi for protection of Karoonjhar hills, demand withdrawal of Sindh govt’s plea now fixed in FCC

Lawyers held a protest march in Karachi on Wednesday, demanding “immediate” steps for the protection and preservation of the Karoonjhar Mountain range.

They also called for the withdrawal of an appeal by the Sindh government, challenging a two-judge Sindh High Court bench judgement on the preservation of Karoonjhar hills in Tharparkar. The appeal was filed in the Supreme Court, but it has now landed in the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), which was established under the 27th Amendment.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association had announced a protest today, calling for the preservation of the Karoonjhar Mountain range, and planned to march from the Sindh High Court to the Chief Minister House.

However, the protesters were barred from reaching the CM House due to the placement of containers to block the routes leading to the building. The measure also created inconvenience for the commuters who were asked by the traffic police in multiple advisories to travel on alternative routes.

Police personnel were also deployed in the area.

The SHCBA protesters, meanwhile, gathered at PIDC Chowk, where the president of the lawyers’ body, Barrister Sarfaraz Metlo, addressed the demonstrators.

He accused the Sindh government of having a “dual policy”, saying that the provincial government was “with those leasing out the [mountain site] and, at the same time, was also aligned with those protesting against the move”.

“Karoonjhar Mountain belongs to Sindh. We demand the withdrawal of the [former] caretaker provincial government,” he said, apparently referring to a proposal by the last caretaker Sindh government for initiating a granite excavation project.

He also called for the provincial government to withdraw its appeal filed regarding the matter, warning that the lawyers would hold another protest after 15 days if their demand was not met.

Barrister Metlo, along with other representatives of the SHCBA, later visited the CM House for negotiations with the government, following which the lawyers ended the protest.

After the meeting at the CM House, Barrister Metlo said while speaking to the media that they had met Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar. He claimed that the minister had assured him that the Sindh government would withdraw its appeal and committed to declaring the Karoonjhar Mountain range a national heritage site.

He also claimed that the law minister had told him and his companions during the meeting that the Sindh government had “ended the contract for the lease of 21,000 acres” of the mountain site.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the CM Office said the lawyers’ delegation presented a memorandum and their demands in writing to the law minister.

The CM Office’s statement quoted the memorandum as stating that the SHCBA “expresses reservations over existing and potential dangers faced by the mountain range. This mountain is a natural, cultural and historical heritage of Sindh, and its loss is irreparable”.

The lawyers demanded “immediate and concrete” measures for the protection, survival and upkeep of the mountain range, according to the statement.

It said Law Minister Lanjar assured the lawyers’ delegation that his party, the PPP, was determined to protect the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the province.

“The land of Sindh is entrusted to us by our ancestors, and the government considers the protection of [Sindh’s] environment, mountains, natural resources and cultural identity its constitutional and moral responsibility,” Lanjar was quoted as saying.

The law minister assured the lawyers that necessary legal, administrative and practical steps would be taken to protect all historical and environmental sites of Sindh, including Karoonjhar.

According to the statement, Lanjar said recommendations of the legal community would be given “serious” consideration.

“Damage to natural, environmental and cultural assets of Sindh will not be allowed under any circumstances,” Lanjar added.

The statement said the two sides also signed a memorandum after the meeting.

KBA protest

Later, lawyers from the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) also reached PIDC Chowk, following which police deployment in the area was increased.

Police then negotiated with the protesters.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Asad Raza told the media that they were trying to convince the lawyers to end their protest.

KBA President Amir Warraich also spoke to the media, saying that they had been invited for talks at the CM House.

“But, we refused to hold talks with the law minister,” he said, demanding that a “neutral senior minister” be sent by the government for talks.

He also called for the Sindh government to withdraw its appeal pertaining to Karoonjhar.

“We don’t accept the Federal Constitutional Court,” Warraich said, asserting that lawyers would protest “on every level for the protection of Karoonjhar”.

He added: “We reject the 26th and 27th Amendments. The Federal Constitutional Court will heed those who created it.”

The KBA president claimed that the Sindh advocate general had contacted the lawyers and claimed that the provincial government was mulling withdrawing its appeal.

A delegation of the KBA later held talks with Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah at the Karachi commissioner’s office.

Warraich later told the media that the lawyers had given the Sindh government 15 days, and the provincial government had assured them of withdrawing their appeal. He also said that the local government minister had said that the lawyers’ demand would be presented to the Sindh CM.

‘Always ready for dialogue’

Sindh Chief Minister addressed the matter while speaking to the media today after an event organised by the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

The CM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protecting Karoonjhar hills, declaring the mountain range a cultural and environmental asset for the province.

“Karoonjhar is our treasure; we will not allow any damage to it,” he said.

He asserted that the Sindh government valued the ancient and historical significance of Karoonjhar and would not compromise on its preservation.

“Anyone creating hurdles in the path of development will be convinced through dialogue,” he added.

He also criticised road closures and street protests by lawyers, saying: “Coming out on the roads and causing inconvenience to citizens is not acceptable. If lawyers want to talk to the government or Parliament, they are welcome. Or they may take the matter to court. I am always ready for dialogue, whoever wants to come to the CM House can come.”

The Karoonjhar Mountain range in Tharparkar rises to a height of 305 metres and runs approximately 19 kilometres in length. Karoonjhar also has economic significance for the local people as it is rich in minerals and plants having medicinal value.

The SHC judgement challenged by the Sindh government was issued in 2023. One of the pleas taken up on the matter by the high court was filed after the provincial mines department allowed companies to excavate at the site and granted them a lease, leading to outrage among civil society.

Earlier this week, senior lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed had informed the Sindh government that he cannot not represent the province before the FCC in its appeal against the SHC judgement.

In a letter sent to law and mines and mineral secretaries, as well as advocate general, he stated that the subject matter had recently been transferred from the Supreme Court to the FCC and fixed for hearing on Nov 26.

“Due to the change in forum and on account of various concerns raised by different bars about the excessive level of government control over judicial appointments to the Federal Constitutional Court, I do not consider it possible for me to represent the government of Sindh before the Federal Constitutional Court,” he said.

Additional reporting by Tahir Siddiqui