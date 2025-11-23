E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Federal Constitutional Court finds support in apex lawyer bodies

Nasir Iqbal Published November 23, 2025
This file image shows the Islamabad High Court. The building presently houses the the newly established Federal Constitutional Court. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Two premier lawyer bodies on Saturday extended support to the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) through the recently passed 27th Amendment.

In a joint statement, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) affirmed that it was their two-decade-old demand that the FCC should be established with equal representation of the provinces for hearing constitutional and political matters, so that general public cases could be decided by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a timely manner.

The statement was jointly issued by PBC Vice Chairman Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warriach and SCBA President Haroonur Rashid.

According to the statement, the FCC will strengthen the federation. It said the premier bodies were watching carefully the entire process, including the appointment of judges, and would express their concerns and grievances, when needed, through decisions and resolutions of the general houses of both bodies. The statement said that the PBC and the SCBA always stood for upholding the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the supremacy of institutions, and adherence to the Constitution.

The statement also expressed regret over certain political factions within the legal community aimed at creating chaos and division among lawyers, just to achieve their ulterior political motives and promote their political agenda. They often issue statements aimed at sabotaging the democratic system of the country, it claimed.

“We strongly reject and condemn such statements issued by the non-elected people and assure that their futile exercise will soon be rendered ineffective,” the statement said.

“We, the elected representatives, want to make it explicitly clear that the PBC and SCBA, being apex bodies of the legal fraternity, were only supposed to issue statements on behalf of the ins­titutions on national issues,” it stressed.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 23, 2025 02:53pm
Could the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) affirm that in their eyes Supreme Court Majority judgement has no value?
Recommend 0

