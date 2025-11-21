FCC chief justice hopes court will stand as ‘guardian of constitutionalism, enduring symbol of justice’

Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan said on Friday that he hoped the institution would “stand as a guardian of constitutionalism and an enduring symbol of justice for generations to come”.

The FCC was established under the recently enacted 27th Constitutional Amendment amid much opposition from the opposition and within the judiciary. According to government officials, the creation of the FCC is intended to reduce the Supreme Court’s workload, ensure timely adjudication of constitutional cases, and strengthen the independence and credibility of the judicial system.

“The creation of this court represents an important moment in the nation’s ongoing constitutional journey,” Justice Aminuddin said in a message posted on the newly launched website for the FCC.

“One that reinforces our collective commitment to the rule of law and to the enduring promise of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he stressed.

He said that the FCC “has been entrusted with a mandate of great significance: to interpret the Constitution with clarity, independence and fidelity; to safeguard the fundamental rights guaranteed to the people; and to ensure that the constitutional order remains a source of stability, justice and balance for all institutions of the state.”

“The work of this court is not only judicial — it is also a solemn trust that carries profound implications for the lives, liberties and aspirations of Pakistan’s citizens,” he said.

“As we begin our institutional life, our focus remains firmly on building a judicial forum that embodies integrity, impartiality and intellectual rigour,” he said.

Justice Aminuddin added that each matter brought before the court would be approached with an “unwavering commitment to fairness and restraint, guided solely by the Constitution and the principles of justice that lie at its heart”.

“We aspire to nurture a tradition of reasoned adjudication, institutional dignity and public confidence — qualities that are indispensable to any constitutional court,” he said.

He further said that as the first FCC chief justice, he considered it a “privilege to contribute to the foundations of an institution whose purpose transcends individuals and moments in time”.

On Thursday, Justice Aminuddin Khan had visited the designated site for the establishment of a new record room within the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

Accompanied by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah, the FCC CJ reviewed the proposed arrangements and approved the shifting of the relevant judicial files from the Supreme Court to the newly identified Record Room facility at the IHC.

During the visit, Justice Aminuddin stressed the importance of a secure archiving and efficient accessibility of judicial records to support ongoing and future judicial proceedings.