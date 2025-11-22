E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Fed­eral Constitutional Court sets up special desk, receives two fresh cases

Nasir Iqbal Published November 22, 2025
This file image shows the Islamabad High Court. The building presently houses the the newly established Federal Constitutional Court. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: The Fed­eral Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) on Friday received the first-ever appeal against a Sindh High Court (SHC) decision after a dedicated Filing and Information Desk was formally opened.

FCCP Registrar Muhammad Hafeezullah Khan inaugurated the desk on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “The establishment of this desk marks a significant step toward enhancing public facilitation and improving access to judicial services,” says a handout issued by FCCP.

At the inauguration, the desk received two fresh cases, marking the commencement of its operational functions.

The desk has been established to serve multiple purposes, including filing of new cases for FCCP, providing information and assistance to litigants, lawyers and the general public and receiving applications for attested copies of judicial records.

Before the setting up of the information desk, the lawyers were facing difficulty since they had no idea where to file petitions or appeals.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who graced the inauguration, acknowledged the initiative as a historical milestone in strengthening judicial outreach and administrative efficiency.

The FCCP also issued an official notification regarding the court’s working hours, ensuring clarity and accessibility for all stakeholders. It stated the federal court was committed to improving service delivery, transparency and ease of access for litigants across the country.

The appeal against the SHC in a family property dispute was filed by Ghulam Shah Abbasi in person, seeking prevention of harassment and protection of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The appellant pleaded before the federal court to set aside the Sept 8 decision of the SHC that had disposed of the case on the grounds that the matter pertained to a private civil dispute. He also requested the FCCP to order the Sindh government for providing due protection and restrain his family members from harassment and bodily harm.

The matter revolves around a family dispute over inherited properties left by deceased father of the petitioner, which is a three-storey residential building with shops in Hyderabad.

The petitioner claimed that he asked for his legal share in the inherited properties left behind by his deceased father Noor Muhammad Abbasi who died on July 22, 2003 but the family members became his enemy, which according to him was the root cause of dispute.

The appellant claimed that he was “deceitfully” called by the respondent relatives at Hyderabad for settlement and giving his share from the inherited properties left by his deceased father but when he reached at Citizen Colony Gate at Hyderabad he was allegedly abducted and later tied up and illegally confined for 15 days in the Drugs Addicted Ward of M/s MK (Majnu Khan) Hospital allegedly to “fabricate and generate” his false statement.

He also alleged that he was being intimidated and harassed by the Commissioner, Sindh Revenue Board, Karachi. On April 29, 2024, the appellant said, a complaint was lodged with Arambagh police station.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Syed Abdullah
Nov 22, 2025 09:07am
The Pakistan government and supreme court is considered not free to act as per the law and constitution.
