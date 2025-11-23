Two Hub officers suspended

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has suspended Hub deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner for 90 days with an immediate effect on the allegation of issuing illegal domicile certificates to non-residents.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan earlier ordered a probe into the scandal through a high-powered fact-finding mission after receiving information about the issuance of domicile certificates to non-local people.

On the basis of the inquiry report, which confirmed the allegations, the chief secretary ordered the suspension of DC Nisar Ahmed Langove and Additional DC (General) Ali Raza Khoso under Section 6 of the Balochistan Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Act 2011, officials said.

The officers were accused of issuing over 200 domicile certificates to non-local individuals without obtaining the required signatures of the local committee. The inquiry report stated that out of 422 local certificates, 113 were found to be fake or illegal, while 309 out of 409 domicile certificates were also deemed illegal. Most of the fraudulent certificates were reportedly issued to individuals from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other districts of Balochistan.

Officials said that the chief secretary had constituted the fact-finding committee after receiving an application from the civil society regarding the verification process of domicile certificates issued by the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner during the years 2024 and 2025.

The high-powered fact-finding committee comprised Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai (BCS/BS-20), Member-II, Board of Revenue Balochistan; Abdul Salam Achakzai (BCS/BS-19), Special Secretary (Schools) of Education Department; and Rehmat-Ullah Changezai (BSS/BS-19) of P&D Department.

The committee submitted its report to the chief secretary concerning the local and domicile certificates issued by the two officers of Hub district.

However, before the suspension of the two officers, some suspected domicile holders obtained a stay order from the Balochistan High Court.

Members of civil society said that if the domicile certificates were genuine, there would have been no need for such urgency in seeking a stay order from the court.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025