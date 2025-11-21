Karachi residents face acute water shortage amid frequent KE power failures

Karachi’s residents continued to face a worsening water crisis on Friday due to repeated electricity outages by K-Electric (KE), which have disrupted the city’s water pumping operations

According to the spokesperson for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), the city’s crucial K-3 pumping station experienced a major electric breakdown late last night, and the fault had yet to be resolved.

The spokesperson said the station had also faced a significant breakdown on Tuesday, with electricity restored only a day ago after a 41-hour delay.

Just hours later, the electric cable fault reappeared, forcing the station to shut down again. The station had been temporarily shut down on Monday to fix technical issues, but problems persisted.

The breakdowns have caused an estimated total loss of 335 million gallons of water, severely affecting the supply across Karachi. Areas such as North Nazimabad, Gulberg Town, Gulistan-i-Johar, Scheme 33, various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi, Saddar and Clifton are among those experiencing severe shortages.

Earlier incidents at the Dhabeji pumping station on November 5, 11, 13 and 15 due to cable faults also resulted in prolonged electricity interruptions and worsened the city’s water shortage.

KWSC officials stated that despite all administrative and technical efforts, the lack of consistent electricity supply continued to impact pumping operations.

They urged KE management to prioritise the immediate and stable restoration of power to pumping stations to ensure that the water supply to Karachi was quickly normalised.