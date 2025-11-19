E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Karachi mayor briefs industrialists on project to recycle sewage water for industrial use

Imran Ayub Published November 19, 2025
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab (R) meets with industrialists about a project to treat and recycle sewerage for industrial use in Karachi on November 19. — Photo via author
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday met with industrialists in the metropolis’s SITE Area and Haroonabad and briefed them on ongoing sewage treatment and water recycling projects aimed at industrial use.

The mayor, accompanied by a delegation of industrialists, conducted a detailed visit to the SITE Limited Sewerage Treatment Plant. On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, briefed the mayor and the industrialists on the technical aspects and the current status of the treatment plants.

“For the first time in Karachi’s history, a formal process of treating wastewater and recycling it for industrial purposes is being initiated to provide industries with a reliable, sustainable and uninterrupted water supply,” Wahab said.

He added that the TP-III treatment facility in Mauripur has become operational again after a long time, and after 25 years, complete cleaning and rehabilitation work has been carried out at the TP-I treatment plant in Haroonabad, while construction at the TP-I plant located behind the SITE Industrial Area is progressing rapidly.

“The deadline for the completion of the first phase of the project has been set for December 31,” Wahab said. “In the initial phase, 20 MGD (million gallons per day) of water will be treated at the secondary level, while 1 million gallons of water per day will be recycled for industrial use.”

A key objective of this project is to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the sea, thereby protecting marine life and the environment. International standards and SDGs have been kept in view while planning and executing this initiative.

Wahab further stated that industries in Karachi require approximately 150 MGD of water daily, and this project will help meet at least 150 million gallons of this industrial demand.

He expressed hope that, if the recycled water system runs successfully, Karachi will earn the distinction of establishing Pakistan’s first “Industrial Water Park“.

Wahab added that the PPP government is taking serious and result-oriented measures to ensure a sustainable, safe, and quality-controlled water supply to the city’s industries.

“This project will play a vital role in Karachi’s industrial growth and long-term economic stability,” the mayor emphasised.

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

