Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation gets 20 sewage suction trucks

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation on Thursday got 20 additional suction and jetting machines, commonly known as “blue trucks”.

The trucks play a crucial role in clearing sewerage lines during the rainy season. Previously, 122 such vehicles were in operation, and the new addition of 20 vehicles increases the total to 142, significantly enhancing the capacity for mechanical cleaning of sewerage lines, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the KWSC’s first police station, the suction machines, and the electric vehicle charging station, KWSC Chairman and Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the current city administration is rapidly progressing on three major initiatives for the improvement of the city.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has given a clear vision for Karachi — to carry out development with focus, take the citizens along, and promote harmony instead of division. In continuation of this vision, significant progress has been made to improve the sewerage system at a cost of Rs630 million,” he said.

He said three modern service centres are being established at Karsaz, Sakhi Hassan, and SITE Industrial Area / Haroonabad.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan, KWSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and other officials were also present.

The mayor said with the provision of new modern machinery, the benefits will soon reach the people. He said that practical steps to improve the sewerage system across the city are being fast-tracked, and new parking zones are being set up for suction and jetting machines to ensure timely and efficient service delivery.

He said that a major parking zone for 25 suction machines is being developed in Haroonabad, located between District West and Keamari, so that issues in Manghopir or Keamari can be resolved promptly.

Lays foundation stone of KWSC police station

He said that the biggest hurdle in effectively tackling water theft was the absence of KWSC’s own tribunal and police station. As a result, every operation required support from external police stations and officers, causing delays and difficulties. Today marks a historic milestone as water corporation lays the foundation of its own police station.”

He said that the new police station will have its own dedicated staff. When the Anti-Theft Cell carries out actions against water theft, they will no longer need assistance from other police stations. Swift and fearless action will be ensured, sending a clear message that water theft will not be tolerated, he added.

KWSC’s own courts are also being activated for FIR registration and legal proceedings, he said, adding that under the new law, a special tribunal has been established, and its judge and members have been appointed by the government in consultation with the chief justice. All cases related to water theft will be resolved in this tribunal.

He said that this special court will become fully functional within the next few weeks, after which the corporation’s affairs will be run more efficiently, transparently, and with complete focus.

‘Charging station for EVs’

Speaking about environmental improvement and reduction of carbon emissions, he said that promoting electric vehicles across the city is essential.

A dedicated charging station for electric vehicles has been established at the KWSC where employees can charge their vehicles on site. “The policy introduced in KMC has proven successful, which is why it is now being expanded to other institutions, including the KWSC,” he added.

He added that the government is taking concrete steps to establish public charging stations across the city.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025