Lawyers in Lahore rally against 27th Amendment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2025
Lawyers in Lahore protest against the 27th Amendment on November 20. — Photo via X/@iamrabbiyabajwa
LAHORE: The members of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Thursday took out a rally against the 27th Amendment, which established the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in the country.

The rally was taken out from Aiwan-i-Adl to Charing Cross, which was joined by the members of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) at GPO Chowk, The Mall. At present, both bar associations are ruled by the Hamid Khan-led professional group.

The lawyers’ bodies ruled by Ahsan Bhoon-led independent group, famously known as Asma Jahangir group, have welcomed the 27th Amendment and the establishment of the FCC.

The lawyers participating in the rally, chanted slogans and termed the amendment an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

LHCBA and LBA presidents Asif Nissoana and Mubashir Rehman, respectively, led the rally.

The lawyers carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Amendment and the FCC.

Addressing the rally, Mr Rehman said, “The lawyers’ movement has now begun.” He said the lawyers would now take out a rally on Thursdays until the amendment is abolished.

“We will throw this amendment into the dustbin,” he claimed, adding that the lawyers were happy that the movement had begun.

The LBA president stated that the lawyers’ movement had created a ray of hope. After staying at Charing Cross for half an hour, the lawyer peacefully dispersed.

The anti-riot police remained deployed on Mall Road to deal with any untoward incident.

A lawyers’ convention this week constituted a lawyers’ action committee, which later decided to hold rallies every Thursday against the amendment.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

27th Constitutional Amendment
Pakistan

