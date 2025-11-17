E-Paper | February 24, 2026

Compensation package for martyred, injured civil armed forces personnel raised: interior ministry

Tahir Sherani Published November 17, 2025
FC personnel take part in a passing-out parade.—APP/File
FC personnel take part in a passing-out parade.—APP/File
The government on Monday revised the compensation package for martyred and injured Civil Armed Forces (CAF) personnel, according to a notification issued by the interior ministry.

CAFs are defined as a federal paramilitary force working under the interior ministry, according to Section 18, sub-section 21 of Schedule II of the Rules of Business, 1973, such as the Federal Constabulary, Frontier Corps, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and Pakistan Coast Guards.

The decision to revise compensation to be on par with the Islamabad police was made by the interior ministry in August this year and approved by the cabinet on August 25.

According to today’s notification, the minimum compensation will be Rs10 million (Grade 1-9), while the maximum is now Rs20m (Grade 20 and above).

“If a member of the CAFs is shaheed (martyred), permanently disabled, injured with serious injury or minor injury, as the case may be, while on bona fide government duty, an award under these rules may be granted to him or his family, as the case may be,” the notification read.

The package also includes Rs3m in cash compensation in the event of being “incapacitated and released from services for having become invalid as a result of injury in encounters, bomb blasts, riots or watch and ward duty or terrorist activity”.

Rs1m in compensation would be provided to personnel incapacitated in the aforementioned incidents listed, but who are still serving in the department. Serious injury would award Rs200,000, while minor injury would award compensation of Rs100,000.

In 2020, compensation amounts were revised so that the deaths and injuries of civil armed forces personnel “related to security” would award maximum compensation of Rs3m (Grade 1-16) and a maximum of Rs10m (Grade 20 and above).

Tahir Sherani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with 16 years of experience. His coverage focuses on the national economy, energy, cabinet affairs, the Establishment Division, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

