August 26, 2025

Serving major general appointed to interior ministry

Malik Asad Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 09:47am
Logo of the Ministry of Interior. — X/MOIofficialGoP

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday appointed a serving army major general to the key post of additional secretary in the interior ministry — a position traditionally held by senior civil bureaucrats.

A notification issued by the Establishment Divi­sion stated: “Major Gen­eral Noor Wali Khan, HI (M), is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (BS-21), Interior and Narcotics Control Division, on secondment basis for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The notification has been circulated to the Prime Minister’s Office, President Secretariat, Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, interior ministry, defence ministry, and other relevant departments.

In July, Minister Naqvi had signaled his intention to induct a serving army officer into the interior ministry, citing the need for effective coordination between civil armed forces — which report to the ministry — and the military in counterterrorism operations.



The paramilitary and civil armed forces under the ministry’s administrative control include the Frontier Corps, Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guards, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and the newly-established Federal Constabulary. All of them are actively engaged in counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations across the country.

Sources said that Maj Gen Khan has previously held key military and intelligence assignments.

His predecessor, Sohail Habib Tajik — a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) — has been relieved of his responsibilities and directed to report to the Establishment Division, without being assigned any new portfolio.

A parallel notification read: “Sohail Habib Tajik, presently serving as Additional Secretary Interior and Narcotics Control Division, on deputation basis, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Tajik had been serving as Ad­­ditional Secretary Administra­tion, while Nazar Mohammad Buzdar holds the post of Additional Secre­tary Internal and Foreigners Secu­rity, and Salman Chaudhry is serving as Additional Secretary Border Management.

Mr Tajik, a senior PSP officer, has not been given any portfolio following his posting from the prime post of the Ministry of Interior.

Following the induction of Maj Gen Khan, sources said, further reshuffling within the ministry is expected.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2025

