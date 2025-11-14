E-Paper | February 23, 2026

South Africa announces plan to bid for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

AFP Published November 14, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa plans to bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the government said Thursday, aiming to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting events to Africa for the first time.

The country was the first on the continent to host the football World Cup in 2010.

“South Africa initiates its intention to bid for the 2036 and 2040 Olympic Games,” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said in a press briefing.

She said Pretoria had entered into “continuous dialogue with the International Olympic Committee”, headed since June by Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry.

It is as a “preliminary and exploratory engagement that is critical to advance South Africa’s intention to bid for the hosting rights of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Ntshavheni said, without specifying the potential host city.

Cape Town had bid to host the 2004 Games, which ultimately went to Athens in a 1997 vote.

Ntshavheni said South Africa wouldn’t require significant investment to improve its already available infrastructure.

“Even if we are offered the games tomorrow, cabinet is confident that we should be able to host them with our facilities,” she said.

In a visit to South Africa in October 2024, former IOC president Thomas Bach had said the country had “the stability, the infrastructure and vision to stage an Olympics”.

Senegal’s Dakar will next year be the first city on the continent to host the Youth Olympics, from October 31 to November 14, 2026.

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028, and the 2032 Games have been awarded to Brisbane, Australia.

In October, Munich voters approved a plan for a bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036, 2040 or 2044. The German city last hosted the Games in 1972.

South Africa has been putting its weight behind international sporting events, and has bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix at its historic Kyalami track near Johannesburg from 2027.

Africa’s most industrialised economy is also the main organiser of the 2027 men’s Cricket World Cup.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe