Trade imperatives had the last laugh

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Trump trims China tariffs after talks with Xi’ (Oct 31). The meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping led to a landmark trade agreement that has the potential to reshape the global balance of economic power.

In effect, what had begun as another episode in Trump’s favourite America First campaign ended as a stunning reversal of Washington’s long-held trade strategy. For the first time in decades, the US found itself negotiating not from a position of dominance, but parity — perhaps even vulnerability — with an economic rival that refused to bow to pressure.

The meeting in Busan produced an agreement that went far beyond tariff adjustments. It marked a recalibration of two superpowers’ economic engagement, with provisions covering tariff reductions, rare earth exports, fentanyl-precursor chemicals, and agricultural trade. The outcome reflected necessity as much as diplomacy.

A US Geological Survey report had cautioned that rebuilding a domestic supply chain could take up to 10 years and cost more than $80 billion. Faced with that reality, Trump’s negotiators entered Busan with fewer cards than before, and Beijing knew it. Yet rather than triumphalism, China played its hand with deliberate restraint, focusing on pragmatism over posturing.

Xi also announced the resumption of large-scale Chinese purchases of American soybeans and other farm products. For Trump, the Chinese commitment provided domestic political relief, while for Xi, it reaffirmed China’s leverage as the indispensable buyer in a fragile global food chain.

The meeting’s choreography reflected contrasting political cultures, but a mutual understanding of necessity. Trump’s exuberant declaration that the talks were “12 out of 10” was classic self-promotion, but analysts quickly noted the absence of concrete enforcement mechanisms. It was a deal built on goodwill and fatigue rather than trust.

Taiwan and semiconductor restrictions — particularly on the Nvidia Blackwell chip — were consciously excluded from discussion, a recognition that overloading the agenda could derail even fragile progress. The leaders instead opted for a narrow corridor of cooperation, deferring confrontation to another day. Trump got his headlines and leverage, while Xi went home satisfied that he had prevented the US from dictating fixed terms that could constrain China’s long-term strategy.

The deeper significance of the summit lay in what it revealed about the world’s economic transition. The age of laissez-faire globalisation is fading. What emerged in Busan was the architecture of a managed economy — a hybrid system in which trade is weaponised yet indispensable, competitive yet cooperative.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO), once the arbiter of free trade, now stands eclipsed by the pragmatism of direct, leader-to-leader diplomacy. Today, every commodity — from semiconductors to soybeans — has become a bargaining chip in a global chess game where economic interdependence is replacing ideology.

The agreement has not ended the US-China rivalry, but it has transformed its character. It turned open confrontation into managed coexistence, and replaced threats with transactions. The world may still be divided by politics, but it is bound by necessity. And in that necessity lies the triumph of diplomacy over dominance.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025