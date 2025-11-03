E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Crime has decreased significantly in Punjab, says CM Maryam

In this file photo, Maryam Nawaz presides over a parliamentary meeting of her party at her Jati Umra residence on Feb 21, 2024. — Photo courtesy PML-N/X
LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz claimed on Sunday that the crime rate has decreased significantly in Punjab and it has restored peace in cities and villages across the province.

She said this during a meeting with members of the national and provincial assemblies along with party ticket holders of the Sahiwal division. She held detailed discussions on public welfare projects, law and order, restoration of roads, and Suthra Punjab programme, as well as ongoing reforms in the health and transport sectors.

The CM said that public service, rapid development and transparent governance were the major priorities of the PML-N. She said that renovation of public transport systems and roads in districts was not just infrastructure improvement, but a source of employment and prosperity for the people living in surrounding areas. She called the Suthra Punjab programme the start of a new culture in the province.

The visiting assembly members praised the CM for the rehabilitation of 20,000kms of roads across Punjab, and for establishing a modern cath lab and launching the electro bus service in Sahiwal.

They said that under her leadership, Punjab was a peaceful, clean and rapidly developing province today, as she had taken the pace of development work in the province to new heights. They said that projects like cath labs and electro bus service were shining examples of her people-friendly leadership, because every segment of society was benefiting from these projects.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

