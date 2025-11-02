Special train leaves Larkana for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

• Pilgrims bid farewell by Hindu Panchayat leaders before departure

• Pakistan issues over 2,100 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims

LARKANA: Amid a festive atmosphere, a special train carrying hundreds of devotees left Larkana on Saturday for Nankana Sahib to participate in the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

A large number of pilgrims from Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts — including men, women, elders, and children — boarded the special train, as Hindu Panchayat Chairman Harish Lal, along with other community leaders, bid them farewell at the Larkana Railway Station before its departure for Rohri.

Once the special train reaches Rohri, its bogies will be attached to another train bound for the destination.

The devotees are expected to return on November 7 after attending the birthday rituals of Guru Nanak.

According to the Railway Station Master, the special train carrying 234 devotees left for Rohri under strict security arrangements supervised by Station Master Ayaz Abbasi, with the assistance of district police and railway police.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has finalised all arrangements for the celebrations taking place from Nov 3 to 6 at Nankana Sahib.

A high-level delegation, comprising Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, and Secretary Home Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, visited Nankana Sahib on Saturday to review the preparations.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the celebrations will begin with the Akhand Paath and culminate with the main event and Nagar Kirtan on November 5 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

He said around 30,000 pilgrims, including 2,100 from India, are expected, and all security and hospitality arrangements have been finalised.

Indian Sikh pilgrims have been issued visas for Pakistan, the first major allowance after travel between the arch-rival nations was frozen during conflict in May.

While there was no immediate response from New Delhi, Indian newspapers reported on Saturday that the government would allow “selected” groups to travel for a 10-day festival to celebrate the founder of the Sikh faith.

The Pakistan High Commis­sion in New Delhi had issued “over 2,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India”.

Schools closed in Nankana

A three-day holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Nankana City from November 4 to 6, while Baba Guru Nanak University will remain closed from November 3 to 6 for the birth anniversary celebrations.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said special hospital wards in Lahore and Faisalabad will be set up to facilitate Sikh pilgrims attending Guru Nanak’s birth celebrations.

With additional input from agencies.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025