Asean envoys explore investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Seven member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) held a joint meeting with Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday to explore new avenues of investment and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

During the meeting, the ambassadors and high commissioners acknowledged Pakistan’s significant investment potential and expressed their willingness to explore partnerships across multiple sectors, particularly tourism, food processing, and emerging industries.

The Asean delegation included Ambassador of Thailand and Chair of the Asean Committee in Islamabad, Rongvudhi Virabutr; Ambassador of Indonesia, retired Lt-Gen Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo; High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato Mohammad Azhar Mazlan; Ambassador of Vietnam, Pham Ahn Tuan; Ambassador of the Philippines, Dr Emmanuel R. Fernandez; Ambassador of Myanmar, Wunna Han; and High Commissioner of Brunei, Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Pengiran Haji Ahmad.

Mr Qaiser briefed the envoys on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and the government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment through incentives and structural reforms. He underlined the strategic role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Facilitation Centre in promoting investment opportunities, emphasising that these initiatives aim to encourage sustainable industrial growth and generate employment.

The discussions also focused on enhancing trade and investment linkages, improving connectivity, and simplifying investment procedures to create a more enabling environment for foreign investors. Mr Sheikh described Asean as a key regional partner for Pakistan, noting that the government is pursuing an export-led growth strategy to strengthen regional trade integration.

The Asean envoys appreciated Pakistan’s investment-friendly framework and conveyed their interest in participating in projects promoting regional growth and integration.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025