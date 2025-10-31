KP transport dept launches crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

PESHAWAR: The department of transport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a province-wide crackdown against buses and vehicles emitting toxic and environmentally harmful smoke.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, during the past two weeks a total of 7,453 vehicles were inspected across the province. Out of which, 4,352 vehicles passed the emission test, while 3,301 drivers were fined and instructed to obtain a Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) fitness certificate within one week.

The VETS Peshawar has also initiated a targeted inspection campaign against private school buses emitting excessive smoke. For this purpose, joint teams comprising officials from Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) and the Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) are conducting daily inspections of school buses across various areas of Peshawar.

Through VETS mobile laboratory, the emission levels of the buses are tested, while the MVE team inspects tyres, seats, body condition, brakes and other fitness standards. The drivers of buses, emitting smoke beyond international limits, are directed to obtain a valid fitness certificate from VETS before resuming operations.

According to VETS officials, detailed inspections of school buses operating along Warsak Road, Dalazak Road and surrounding areas have been carried out during the past three days. So far, 40 buses have been checked — only 5 met international emission standards, while the remaining bus owners have been instructed to secure fitness certificates immediately.

Officials further informed that the campaign was launched following numerous public complaints regarding the harmful emissions from private school buses. In the first phase, inspections are being carried out in the Warsak and Dalazak Road areas, while in the next phase; buses of other private schools in Peshawar city will be examined.

The transport department has made it clear that strict action will be taken against schools failing to extend cooperating during the ongoing campaign.

