E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Pak-EPA unveils action plan to tackle smog, vehicular pollution

Jamal Shahid Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Sunday unveiled a Vehicular Emission Control Action Plan (Vecap) for the Islamabad Capital Territory to curb worsening air pollution and smog.

Announcing the plan, Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, media spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, said the strategy combines strict enforcement measures with a long-term transition to cleaner fuels and electric mobility.

Developed in coordination with the ICT administration, Islamabad Transport Authority and Traffic Police, the plan provides a roadmap to regulate exhaust emissions, modernise transport and improve urban air quality.

Mr Shaikh said vehicular emissions have become one of the largest contributors to Islamabad’s deteriorating air quality, releasing toxic pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter (PM 2.5).

“This action plan moves beyond short-term fixes. It sets a structured framework that integrates enforcement, innovation, and public awareness for a healthier Islamabad,” he said.

Under the short-term phase (0–18 months), Pak-EPA and the Traffic Police will carry out strict roadside checks to ensure compliance with National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS).

All government transport fleets must meet 100 per cent compliance targets, while third-party emission testing will be introduced for private and commercial vehicles.

Mandatory emission compliance certificates will be linked to vehicle registration and transfer processes.

Public awareness campaigns through television, radio, and digital platforms will promote vehicle maintenance and discourage the use of smoke-emitting vehicles.

During a recent drive, 215 vehicles were fined and 32 impounded for violating emission limits.

The long-term phase (18–60 months) aims to promote electric vehicles and cleaner fuels under the Electric Vehicle Promotion Programme (EVPP).

The plan includes developing EV charging infrastructure across the city, introducing a 10 per cent EV quota for government fleets, providing tax incentives, and establishing dedicated EV lanes.

By 2027, all fuel stations will switch to Euro-5 standards, progressing to Euro-6 by 2030. A Vehicle Retirement Policy will gradually phase out high-emission vehicles over 10–15 years old, offering incentives and mandatory fitness tests for older cars.

“The goal is to make Islamabad a model city for clean and climate-smart transport,” Mr Shaikh said, emphasising that success will depend on inter-agency coordination and public cooperation. “Cleaner air is achievable only when citizens, institutions, and policymakers work together for a sustainable future.”

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...